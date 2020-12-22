Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Trading Up 45.5%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS)’s stock price was up 45.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 111,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 24,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.22.

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

