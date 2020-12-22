Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.08.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

