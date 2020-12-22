Truist Financial Corp Sells 90,983 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,983 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGS. BidaskClub upgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

