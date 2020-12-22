Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,274 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.