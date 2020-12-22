Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,171 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 2,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after buying an additional 630,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $4,125,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

