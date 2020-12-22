Truist Financial Corp Has $408,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 517.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Insiders have sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock worth $932,656 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

