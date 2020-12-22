Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

