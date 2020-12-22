Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 16,469 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,634,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,208,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Vertex stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

