Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.33 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $22.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.28.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $382,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $7,800,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

