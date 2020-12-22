Truist Boosts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $72.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oak Street Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $6,092,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,691,000.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

