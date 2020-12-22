TrueUSD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $275.02 million and $80.59 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Crex24, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00140743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00731409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00166597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00379914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00071260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00107754 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Zebpay, Bittrex, HitBTC, WazirX, Crex24, Kyber Network, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, IDEX, Kuna, Binance and Bitso. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.