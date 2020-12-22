TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.09 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $944.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001479 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000356 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.