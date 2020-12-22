TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.44 Per Share

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 317,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,603. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

