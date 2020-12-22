Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) (CVE:TRS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:TRS)

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

