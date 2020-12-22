Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 82,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 114,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) news, Senior Officer Greg Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,446.56. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,000 in the last ninety days.

About Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML)

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.