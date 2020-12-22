Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.15

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several research firms recently commented on TVPKF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

