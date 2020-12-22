Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TZOO. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.22 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Travelzoo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

