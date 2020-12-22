Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,648 put options on the company. This is an increase of 6,942% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

