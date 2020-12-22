Traders Buy High Volume of Total Put Options (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,091 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,344% compared to the average volume of 214 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,454,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth $50,298,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Total by 13.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,935,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

