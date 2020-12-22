TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -65.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a current ratio of 239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 128,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $1,144,311.30. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

