Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.