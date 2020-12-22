Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2806 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

TGLVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 114,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

