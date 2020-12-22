Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2806 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
TGLVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 114,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.98.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
