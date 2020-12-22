Tony West Sells 25,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00.

UBER stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

