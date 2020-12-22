TitanSwap Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00351524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.