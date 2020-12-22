Tidex Token (TDX) Trading Up 83% Over Last 7 Days

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 83% higher against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

