TheStreet Upgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NTR opened at $47.68 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Nutrien by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

