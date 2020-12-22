TheStreet Downgrades Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

