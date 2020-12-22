The Western Union’s (WU) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $132,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.