The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $872.20 Million

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to announce sales of $872.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $876.20 million and the lowest is $868.00 million. The Timken reported sales of $896.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

