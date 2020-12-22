The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.31

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 16770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.