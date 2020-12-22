The Sandbox Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $29.10 million and $10.87 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015380 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

