The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.
Shares of The New Germany Fund stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
See Also: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.