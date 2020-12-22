The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

