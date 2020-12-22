The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€181.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €181.00 ($212.94) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €169.47 ($199.37).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €186.84 ($219.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

