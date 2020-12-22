The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $162.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $144.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,906 shares of company stock valued at $88,922,927 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

