The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

The First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $419.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

