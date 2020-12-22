The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.20, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

