The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.43. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,263,527. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

