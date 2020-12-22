The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SCHW opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $4,991,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock valued at $52,277,204 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 114.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

