The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.16

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.16 and traded as high as $68.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shares last traded at $67.87, with a volume of 6,901,522 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$63.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.16.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.002055 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

