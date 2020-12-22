Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $724.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.80. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

