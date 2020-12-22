Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 8,543 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
TEN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $14.04.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tenneco by 273.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
