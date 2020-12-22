Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 8,543 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TEN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tenneco by 273.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

