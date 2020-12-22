Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

TS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

TS opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Tenaris by 69.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 121.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 151.6% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

