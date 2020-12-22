Telos Co.’s (NYSE:TLS) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 29th

Telos’ (NYSE:TLS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 29th. Telos had issued 14,968,859 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $254,470,603 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.