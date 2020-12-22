Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 1,197,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,082,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teekay by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 85.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teekay by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

