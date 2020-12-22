Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 1,197,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,082,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.40.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
