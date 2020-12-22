Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,200 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 57,351.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,021,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after buying an additional 4,014,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 324.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 926,402 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 99.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 890,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 444,184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 816.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 439,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 391,711 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in TEGNA by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.