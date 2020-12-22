Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,011,000 after buying an additional 245,430 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,188,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 481,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

