Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $277,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GATX were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GATX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of GATX by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $261,610.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GATX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti lifted their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

