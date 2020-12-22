Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $240,000 Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDRX opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

