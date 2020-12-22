Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in HCI Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in HCI Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

HCI opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $410.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

