TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.09 million, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 2.13.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 8,719.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

